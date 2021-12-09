BREAKING NEWS: James drops out of race for governor

New York Attorney General Letitia James has dropped out of the race for governor of New York. In a statement posted on her Twitter account a few minutes after noon, James said, “I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general. There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do.”

A poll of voters regarding a Democratic Primary for governor that was taken a few days ago showed that James was behind incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul by about 20 points.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer had endorsed James and was being considered to run with her as the candidate for lieutenant governor should she have received the Democratic Party’s gubernatorial nomination.

Latimer reacted to James’ dropping out and stating that she intended to run again for attorney general by saying, “Tish James is a very talented public official and I respect her decision to focus on the major prosecutions pending. I look forward to supporting her re-election as New York attorney general.”