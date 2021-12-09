WCC providing short-term workforce training programs in White Plains

Westchester Community College (WCC) has opened up its new White Plains Education & Training Center, in an effort to expand resources for short-term workforce training options.

The center is housed within the White Plains Brookfield Commons residential housing complex and opened last month with the goal of providing training for in-demand jobs that require specialized education beyond a high school diploma, but not a full associate’s degree. Some programs will lead to industry certifications.

The school is “partnering with a network of organizations and companies” and area employers to determine which subject areas to provide training in. Currently, the center has courses in English as a second language and information technology listed among its offerings, with plans to add courses on Microsoft programs in the spring. The center’s website also reports plans to include training in cybersecurity.

“It is our goal to work with local employers to create innovative programs that will deliver a workforce trained to meet the needs of our region’s 21st Century economy,” said Dr. Belinda S. Miles, WCC president. “The White Plains Education and Training Center provides flexible schedules; programs taught by leading experts in the region and hands-on experience to give employees and career seekers the tools to advance economically.”

White Plains Mayor Tom Roach added that it is also poised to provide training in other in-demand fields like health care and construction.

Supervised by WCC’s Division of Workforce Development and Community Education, it is funded by the WCC Foundation, All Within My Hands Foundation and the JP Morgan Chase Foundation, which donated $400,000 to support ongoing operations for the center.