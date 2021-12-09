New program aims at college students’ mental health concerns

Connecticut’s state government has unveiled a new program that allocates $2.7 million to colleges and universities for dealing with ongoing student mental health challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Connecticut Campus Mental Health Program, which is financed through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, will provide funding for strategies to enhance student access to mental health care treatments and equip staff and students with knowledge for supporting students with mental illnesses, particularly those from minority or traditionally underserved backgrounds. The program is projected to benefit more than 130,000 undergraduate students across 28 colleges and universities in Connecticut

The program’s grants will be administered by the Connecticut Office of Higher Education, in partnership with the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and the Office of the Governor.

“We recognize the challenges that students have been facing on college campuses as they have been forced to adapt to the stresses of the pandemic,” Timothy D. Larson, executive director of Connecticut Office of Higher Education, said. “Designating funds to support their mental health is not only crucial to their well-being but also a good investment in our future leaders.”