FEMA opens Disaster Relief Centers in Stamford and Darien

Phil Hall
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has opened two new Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) to provide residents with assistance from the financial damages created during Hurricane Ida in September.

A DRC is now operating at the Harry Bennett Branch of the Ferguson Library at 15 Vine Road in Stamford, and another center is based at the Noroton Heights Fire Department at 209 Noroton Ave. in Darien. Both centers are open Mondays through Saturdays and are closed on Sundays.

FEMA plans to operate the centers through the end of the month, or as demand warrants. Those seeking federal assistance are requested to file insurance claims for damage to their homes, personal property, businesses and vehicles before filing aid applications with the agency.

