Stamford’s Eagle Bulk Shipping completes first sustainable biofuel-powered voyage

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. announced the completion of its first sustainable biofuel voyage.

The Stamford-headquartered company’s M/V Sydney Eagle, a 2015-built SDARI-64 Ultramax, was bunkered with advanced marine biofuel manufacturered by Goodfuels during its port call at Terneuzen, the Netherlands. The company calculated that the vessel’s well-to-exhaust CO2 emissions were reduced by approximately 90% during its voyage, as compared to using traditional bunker fuel for the voyage.

“Eagle continues to actively explore ways to decarbonize its fleet, while maximizing efficiency in line with international targets to reduce carbon intensity and absolute emissions from shipping,” said Jonathan Dowsett, director of fleet performance at Eagle Bulk Shipping. “We are extremely pleased with the results of our first biofuel-powered test voyage and look forward to working with GoodFuels in the future.”

Photo: The M/V Sydney Eagle, courtesy of Eagle Bulk Shipping