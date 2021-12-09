Home Energy Stamford’s Eagle Bulk Shipping completes first sustainable biofuel-powered voyage

Stamford’s Eagle Bulk Shipping completes first sustainable biofuel-powered voyage

By
Phil Hall
-

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. announced the completion of its first sustainable biofuel voyage.

The Stamford-headquartered company’s M/V Sydney Eagle, a 2015-built SDARI-64 Ultramax, was bunkered with advanced marine biofuel manufacturered by Goodfuels during its port call at Terneuzen, the Netherlands. The company calculated that the vessel’s well-to-exhaust CO2 emissions were reduced by approximately 90% during its voyage, as compared to using traditional bunker fuel for the voyage.

“Eagle continues to actively explore ways to decarbonize its fleet, while maximizing efficiency in line with international targets to reduce carbon intensity and absolute emissions from shipping,” said Jonathan Dowsett, director of fleet performance at Eagle Bulk Shipping. “We are extremely pleased with the results of our first biofuel-powered test voyage and look forward to working with GoodFuels in the future.”

Photo: The M/V Sydney Eagle, courtesy of Eagle Bulk Shipping

Previous articleA ‘foreign field’ in London that is forever America
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here