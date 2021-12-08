Dyson Foundation donates park land to Dutchess County

Upper Landing Park, located in the city of Poughkeepsie, will now become part of the Dutchess County Parks system, County Executive Marc Molinaro announced.

The Dyson Foundation donated the 2.75-acre park, which is located off of Water Street and along the Hudson River waterfront, and connects the Walkway Over the Hudson with the county’s rail trail system. It had purchased the land in 2012 and opened it as a park in 2013.

The park provides access to the elevator to the Walkway Over the Hudson, a state park.

According to the County, the property was a hunting and fishing ground for Native Americans in the area for thousands of years, and was one of the first areas in the county to be settled by Europeans.

The County Legislature approved the acquisition last week by unanimous vote, shifting responsibility for its upkeep, maintenance and operation to the County Parks Department.

The county also plans to incorporate it into its Urban Trail network within the city and town of Poughkeepsie, which is estimated to be 2.7 miles long upon completion. The trail “will function simultaneously as a greenway and a transportation facility,” according to the county, with multiple on-street connections to allow for easy access. Trail alignment and construction plans have not yet been finalized.

Molinaro expressed his gratitude to the Dyson Foundation on behalf of the county, saying the donation will improve quality of life for residents.

The Dyson Foundation, founded in 1957, is located in Millbrook. It awards grants to organizations across the U.S., but has a special interest in New York’s Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam and Ulster counties, and has awarded more than $930 million in grants throughout its history.