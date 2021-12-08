Health commissioner warns Covid trajectory ‘heading in wrong direction’

Connecticut’s Department of Public Health has issued a warning that the state’s Covid-19 infection rate is on the rise as the second case of a local omicron variant infection was confirmed in Fairfield County.

Public Commissioner Manisha Juthani cautioned that the “Covid-19 virus is not done with us yet” following the Dec. 7 announcement that Connecticut’s single-day positivity rate reached 8.3%, up from Monday’s rate of 5.8% on Dec. 6. This marks the highest percentage rate in nearly a year.

“Of the 525 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 76.2% are not fully vaccinated,” Juthani said. “The number of cases in Connecticut is steadily rising and this trajectory is heading in the wrong direction.”

Juthani added that “a perfect storm that has contributed to this latest increase,” with a seasonal rise in viral respiratory infections coupled with waning immunity from earlier Covid inoculations. She urged residents to get a Covid booster show and recommended the continued us of face masks within indoor public spaces.

Connecticut’s second omicron variant case is a Fairfield County man in his early twenties who visited New York City a week before he began to develop mild symptoms on Dec. 2. No further details on the case were released.