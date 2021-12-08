Bridgeport and Stamford corridors of I-95 named among most congested roads of 2021

Bridgeport and Stamford corridors of I-95 named among most congested roads of...

Two Fairfield County stretches of I-95 were cited as being among the 10 most congested roads of 2021 in a new data report published by Inrix Inc., a provider of transportation analytics and connected car services.

According to the 2021 Global Traffic Scorecard, I-95 North in Bridgeport between Unquowa Road and NY-8 was the nation’s fourth most congested road, with peak delays lasting an average of 18 minutes and drivers losing an average of 72 hours per year.

I-95 North in Stamford between Riverside Ave. and Hillspoint Road was the sixth most congested road, with peak delays averaging 15 minutes and drivers losing an average of 61 hours per year.

The New York City area was judged to be the most congested U.S. urban center during 2021 and the fifth most congested in the world, with London topping the global list.