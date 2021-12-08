Greenwich Land Trust buys 8 acres from Aquarion for $2.2M

The Greenwich Land Trust has acquired eight acres of land from Aquarion Water Co. for $2.2 million.

This is the second land sale by Aquarion to the trust in nearly two years – a January 2020 transaction involved 72.27 acres. According to Aquarion, the property is not located within an aquifer protection area or any public water supply watershed and, thus, is not required by the company to provide local water service.

“We are very excited to once again partner with the Greenwich Land Trust to support their mission of preserving open space,” said Aquarion President Donald Morrissey. “The additional acreage will be a resource that the Land Trust can preserve for future generations.”

“Greenwich Land Trust is extremely grateful to have the opportunity to conserve, protect and care for this beautiful property in perpetuity,” said Will Kies, GLT’s executive director. “This addition to our Converse Brook Preserve will provide safe public access to the Preserve while conserving important upland habitats.”

Photo courtesy of the Greenwich Land Trust