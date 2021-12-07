NewYork-Presbyterian plans new medical office in Larchmont

NewYork-Presbyterian, which operates hospitals in New York City, Long Island, New Jersey and Westchester including Lawrence Hospital, Hudson Valley Hospital and the Westchester Behavioral Health Center, will expand its medical group offerings in Westchester.

The hospital system recently signed a long-term lease for a 6,500-square-foot building at 1329 Boston Post Road in Larchmont.

Michael Fosina, president of NewYork-Presbyterian’s Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville, confirmed to the Business Journal that a NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group office is currently being planned for the space, to be opened in spring of 2022.

It will have primary care doctors and Columbia University specialists rotating through it, including specialties such as orthopedics, urology, obstetrics and gynecology and maternal fetal medicine.

According to Fosina, the NewYork-Presbyterian system was motivated to open the office “in response to the high demand for Columbia doctors from residents in the community.”

Royal Properties, the real estate firm that brokered the lease, said that there had been extensive interest the property, which formerly was a Pier 1 Imports retail store.

The building is at the corner of Boston Post Road and Hommocks Road, not far from Hommocks Park Ice Rink, Dunkin’ Donuts, Walgreens, Gap, Trader Joe’s and Stop & Shop.