Norwalk's former City Hall listed for sale at $2.5M

Norwalk’s former City Hall listed for sale at $2.5M

By
Phil Hall
-

Norwalk’s 41 Main St., formerly the site of the city’s municipal government, has been listed for sale at $2.5 million.

Built in 1912 and renovated in 2016 and 2017, the two-story 17,252-square foot office building is occupied by three tenants with varying short leases. The 0.621-acre property also has a dedicated on-site parking lot to accommodate 37 vehicles.

Over the years, the property was the home of the South Norwalk Town Hall, the Norwalk City Hall and the Norwalk Museum. Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets Group is the listing agent for the property.

