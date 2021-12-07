Sacred Heart University launches scholarship program for women in brewing industry

Sacred Heart University has partnered with Back East Brewing Co. and the state chapter of the Pink Boots Society to develop a scholarship for women seeking careers in the brewing industry.

Each of the partners contribute half of the scholarship amount. The full scholarship covers the Fairfield-based university’s one-year brewing science certificate program offered by its St. Vincent’s College.

Vinny Cataudella, associate dean for success and engagement at St. Vincent’s College, hailed the scholarship as a means to “help further diversify the student body within the program and, as a result, the industry overall.”