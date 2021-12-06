De Blasio issues vaccine mandate for all private-sector businesses in NYC

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio this morning announced that a Covid vaccine mandate is going into effect for all private-sector businesses in New York City on Dec. 27. At that time, all workers in approximately 184,000 businesses throughout the city will be required to have been vaccinated against the virus. The mandate would apply to commuters, such as those who live in Westchester and Fairfield, since it would be applicable to all employees of the businesses to which it applies unless the employees quality for exemption.

The announcement by de Blasio said that the city will issue additional enforcement and reasonable accommodation guidance on Dec. 15th, along with additional resources to support small businesses with implementation.

In the same announcement, de Blasio said there will be an expansion of the existing mandate for vaccination of customers at dining, fitness, entertainment and performance venues. Effective Dec. 14, children ages 5 to 11 will need to show proof of vaccination in order to enter those venues. Effective Dec. 27, people who are age 12 and up will need to show proof of having received both shots of a vaccine that requires two shots.

In addition, children ages 5 to 11 will have to show proof of vaccination in order to participate in what are described as “high-risk extracurricular activities” at school such as sports, band, orchestra and dance.

De Blasio said, “New York City will not give a single inch in the fight against Covid-19. Vaccination is the way out of this pandemic, and these are bold, first-in-the-nation measures to encourage New Yorkers to keep themselves and their communities safe.”

The announcement said that nearly 6.5 million city residents, including more than 125,000 children ages 5 to 11, have already received at least one vaccine dose.