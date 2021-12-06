State issues stop-work orders at 7 Monroe nail salons

Seven nail salons in Monroe were issued temporarily closure orders after the Connecticut Department of Labor received complaints that the businesses were in violation of fair wage and employment standards.

According to a report in The Monroe Sun, local police assisted a state wage enforcement officer in the issuance of stop-work orders. Monroe Police Chief John Salvatore stated that there was “enough evidence that most” of the businesses were not compensating their employees in accordance with state law.

The investigations are on-going and the businesses face both criminal and civil fines and/or penalties if they are found in violation of state law.

The Monroe Sun added that one of the salons, Monroe Nail Salon at 450 Monroe Turnpike, has reopened for business. The other six salons are Echo Spa & Nails, Golden Span and Nails, JJ Nails, Oscar Nails, Polished Nail & Spa and Royal Nails & Spa.