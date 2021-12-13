HV: Thruway completes $46.8M in Hudson Valley bridge work

The New York State Thruway Authority has in recent weeks opened new bridges that carry I-87 Thruway traffic over local roads in the Hudson Valley, marking the completion of projects in Rockland County and in Orange County.

On Dec. 2, a newly replaced bridge carrying thruway traffic over Route 207 in range County’s Town of New Windsor was formally opened. The $15.8 million project came in $1 million under budget and took two years to complete.

The replacement project was designed to minimize impacts to Thruway traffic during construction. The work was completed in stages to maintain two travel lanes in each direction at all times with minimal lane closures. The vertical clearance was increased to 15 feet. “Replacing aging infrastructure strengthens our transportation system and provides a safe, reliable travel experience for our motorists,” Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said. “We are committed to investing in infrastructure improvement projects such as this one, which supports New York’s economy and keeps goods and services moving efficiently across the state.”

The original bridge over Route 207 was built in 1953. The bridge is located in a busy commuter corridor and carries more than 52,000 vehicles every day or approximately 19 million vehicles each year.

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said, “This important bridge replacement in New Windsor will help reduce traffic impacts on this highly utilized roadway. Safe and reliable infrastructure is important to Orange County residents and visitors alike.”

A $30.8 million project covering the replacement of three Thruway bridges in Rockland County was completed late in November. The bridges are over College Road at Thruway milepost 6.37, Scotland Hill Road at milepost 23.62 and Hungry Hollow Road at milepost 24.62.

The Hungry Hollow Road Bridge was the first one replaced and opened to traffic in Nov. 2020. The new College Road Bridge was opened on Nov. 1 of this year and the Scotland Hill Road Bridge was opened on Nov. 22. The project was completed on time and within its budget.

Safety improvements include wider shoulders and approaches and new sign structures.

The original three structures were built in the 1950s and were at the end of their service lives. A major component of the project included increasing the vertical clearance on all three new bridges to an industry standard height of 16.5 feet.