BREAKING: Comptroller Lembo resigns, citing health issue

Kevin Lembo has announced his resignation as Connecticut’s comptroller, effective Dec. 31.



In a statement issued by his office, Lembo, who was first elected in 2011, cited a “serious and debilitating cardiac condition that has recently been worsening in intensity and severity” as the reason for his resignation. Lembo, a Democrat, faced a re-election campaign in 2020. Gov. Ned Lamont will appoint a replacement to serve out the remainder of Lembo’s terms.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of Connecticut as state comptroller,” Lembo said. “Over ten years ago, voters took a chance on a gay, vegetarian nerd that had never run for office in his life. I’ve worked every day since to represent this office with honesty, integrity, and a focus on the common good. Even now, I love the work that I do and the people I work with. Unfortunately, my health simply won’t allow me to continue to serve.”

Lamont issued a statement praising Lembo as someone who “truly made an impact, and Connecticut stands in a much stronger position today because of it. I’m proud over these last several years to have partnered with him on these efforts, and I truly consider him a friend.”