Business, government and community leaders gather for WCA event

Proof of vaccination against Covid was one of the health and safety requirements in place when the Westchester County Association (WCA) hosted its Annual Fall Leadership Event: Driving Westchester Forward at the Westchester Marriott in Tarrytown. The return to an in-person evening of networking, awards, speeches and food and beverages against the background of Covid drew approximately 400 business, government and community leaders.

Organizations honored for their achievements included Skanska, Westhab and WMCHealth.

The Alfred B. DelBello Visionary Award went to William P. Harrington, partner at the law firm Bleakley Platt & Schmidt. Harrington has served as chairman of the WCA for four years and will be succeeded in the post by Susan Fox, president and CEO of White Plains Hospital. The award was presented to Harrington by former WCA President and CEO Bill Mooney and Anne Jordan of Westfair Communications. The award was created in honor of DelBello, who served as WCA’s chairman before Harrington and previously had been Westchester County Executive and New York State Lieutenant Governor.

Theodora Diamantis and Michael Viggiano of the project development and construction company Skanska accepted a WCA Leadership Award on behalf of the company. Skanska recently developed the state-of-the-art Ambulatory Care Pavilion at WMCHealth’s main campus in Valhalla.

Richard Nightingale, president and CEO of Westhab, accepted a WCA Leadership Award on behalf of the Yonkers-based nonprofit that is celebrating 40 years of providing affordable housing.

Michael D. Israel, president and CEO of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth) accepted a WCA Leadership Award on its behalf. WMCHealth was recognized for its tireless efforts to keep the Westchester community safe and healthy, especially with respect to Covid.

In his welcoming remarks at the event, Westchester County Executive George Latimer said, “Tonight, we are happy to recognize the achievements of Skanska, Westhab and WMCHealth, all of whom have made significant contributions to help move Westchester County forward in their own way. While Skanska has advanced the county’s sustainability efforts, Westhab has provided affordable housing for communities in need, and WMC has helped us tackle the Covid-19 pandemic head-on. These organizations deserve our utmost praise and we want to celebrate those efforts tonight.”

Michael Romita, president and CEO of the WCA, told the Nov. 30 gathering, “For nearly 70 years, the Westchester County Association has been the leading independent voice of Westchester’s business community. We were excited to celebrate those who support our values and are working tirelessly to drive Westchester forward.”