UConn Stamford team wins Bloomberg Global Trading Challenge

Five business graduate students from the University of Connecticut’s Stamford campus won the 2021 Bloomberg Global Trading Challenge, a competition that drew almost 500 teams from around the world.

The winning quintet – consisting of Matt Ciaburro, Varun Katari, Justin Keish, Sayem Lincoln and Jayabhushan Nallakannu – created a trading portfolio that surpassed a Bloomberg benchmark by $467,961. The circumstances of their victory were remarkable: The UConn student investors overcame a glitch early in the seven-week competition that prevented them from accessing all of their $1 million in virtual investment funds, while other competitors had access to the entire cash portfolio.

The UConn team topped the second-place winners from Prince Sultan University in Saudi Arabia by more than $100,000.

“We are very proud of these students. To win the grand prize in a global competition, surpassing outstanding teams from across the world, is an outstanding achievement,’’ says Professor Chinmoy Ghosh, head of the Department of Finance.