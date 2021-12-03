Alexander Kravets names CEO at Greenwich’s Symbridge Holdings

Symbridge Holdings LLC, a digital asset exchange, has hired Alexander Kravets as CEO.



Kravets was previously CEO of the U.S. division at CEX.IO, a global and regulated cryptocurrency exchange. He is also the co-founder of XTRD, an institutional-grade Order Execution Management System for digital asset trading, and RealView Global LLC, aprovidr of custom-image processing solutions. Earlier in his career, he was managing director at Singularity Technology Solutions and Genesis Securities, which provide high frequency trading (HFT) and retail equity execution, clearing, brokerage, and market data services.

“Symbridge was built for traders who value transparency, accuracy, and speed in this fast-paced digital asset space,” said Kravets, adding the Greenwich-headquartered company offers an “unparalleled and a huge opportunity to create brand new, 24×7, regulated markets.”