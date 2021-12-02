Latimer confirms under consideration for Lt. Gov.; endorses AG James for governor

The plaza outside of the Westchester County Courthouse in White Plains was where Westchester County Executive George Latimer and some other top county Democrats on Thursday endorsed New York State Attorney General Letitia James for governor.

James plans to run in a primary for governor against incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and a field of others likely to include New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Congressman Tom Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

Latimer, Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins, Board of Legislators Chairman Ben Boykin and other legislators were among those standing with James and praising her efforts to promote gun control and fight the opioid crisis.

In an interview with the Business Journal, Latimer said, “There’s no negative attached to the other people running. I know the other folks. I like them. I think they’re all fine people. I just think we’re at a point now within the Democratic Party where we’re going to have a discussion, a family discussion, like what you have at Thanksgiving, sort of. I think at the end of the day we’ll all be unified no matter how it turns out.”

Latimer confirmed to the Business Journal that he has been under consideration by James as a possible running mate.

“I’m not the only person under consideration,” Latimer said. “I’m comfortable with whatever comes out of it, if I’m asked or if I’m not asked. I’m very happy that a month ago I got elected county executive.”

Latimer said that he does not believe that his endorsement of James will affect the working relationship he has with Gov. Hochul and added that he would expect to support whichever Democrat is nominated to run for governor.

“If you recall, Ken Jenkins and I were in a primary against each other for county executive,” Latimer said. “We competed in a primary. We did so without any rancor. We maintained mutual respect. We made no attacks on each other. At the end of the process I was successful in the primary and after I became county executive I reached out to Ken to become deputy county executive. That was my most recent experience in a primary and I think if people understand that there’s a greater goal here, and that is to advance issues that we care about, people can compete without being opponents.”

Latimer expressed a belief that James’ track record as attorney general along with her personality would combine to make her a formidable candidate.

“I think she does have charisma and I think she will motivate potentially a lot of voters who might not otherwise vote,” Latimer said. “Democrats are notable for having inconsistent voter turnout and we know when we have low turnout we aren’t successful. When we have a motivated Democratic base that does come out we are successful and I think that’s what we’re striving for, which is to motivate our base, to give our base a reason to come out and vote and then separate from that to reach out across the aisle.”

Latimer pointed out that he was able to gain Independent and Republican voters in his reelection effort, giving him 62% of the votes cast. He said James’ statewide win as attorney general gives her an electoral track record that should not be underestimated.