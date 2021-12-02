Home Fairfield Connecticut reaps $1.7M in first month of legalized gaming and sports wagering

Connecticut reaps $1.7M in first month of legalized gaming and sports wagering

Phil Hall
Connecticut generated approximately $1.7 million during its first month of legalized online gaming and sports wagering.

According to data released by Gov. Ned Lamont’s office, the state collected approximately $513,000 from sports wagering and $1.2 million from online casino gaming in the period between the Oct. 12 soft launch and Oct. 31. The earnings were deposited into the state’s general fund.

The payment due to the state is 13.75% of gross gaming revenue for sports wagering, and 18% for online casino gaming until 2026 when it will increase to 20%. Retail sports wagering through the Connecticut Lottery began on Oct. 25. The state does not collect payments on sports wagers placed at its tribal casinos.

“This first revenue collection for our state reinforces the process and approach by my administration when it came to ensuring our sports betting and iCasino platforms worked seamlessly for consumers,” Lamont said. “We worked tirelessly with our casino and state partners to ensure Connecticut consumers would have positive user experiences across platforms and that is exactly what these results illustrate. We’re off to a great start with this new gaming marketplace and we’re looking forward to years of success.”

Phil Hall
