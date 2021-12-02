Connecticut begins accepting applications for paid leave program

Connecticut residents who want to participate in the state’s new paid family and medical leave program can now submit applications on claims for qualifying events that are happening on or after Jan. 1, 2022.



Under the program, which was signed into law in 2019, workers can access benefits that allow them to take time off work to care for their own health, a newborn child, or a sick family member. Eligible workers can receive up to 12 weeks of income replacement for qualifying events.

Connecticut is the eighth state in the nation to enact a paid family and medical leave program. The program is administered by the Connecticut Paid Leave Authority and applications can be submitted through its ctpaidleave.org website or via email, fax, phone or mail.

“This is a milestone in Connecticut as we begin to accept benefit applications for one of the strongest paid family and medical leave programs in the nation,” said Gov. Ned Lamont, who added this initiative “is long overdue, and I am proud that we’re enacting a program that will be a benefit to both workers and businesses.”