Israeli military to spend $2.4B on new fleet of Sikorsky’s CH-53K helicopters

Israel’s Ministry of Defense has authorized the $2.4 billion purchase of CH-53K heavy-lift helicopters manufactured by Stratford-based Sikorsky Aircraft.



According to a report in the aviation trade journal Vertical, the transaction will involve between 10 to 15 aircraft that will replace the aging CH-53 Yasur helicopters, which were also built by Sikorsky. Israel was the first foreign country to purchase the CH-53s from Sikorsky, which has been supplying its air force since 1969.

Last July, the U.S. State Department in July approved the sale of up to 18 Ch-53Ks to Israel for $3.4 billion. At the time of that approval, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency issued a statement that said, “Israel will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense. Israel will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.”

Six CH-53K aircraft are currently under construction at Sikorsky’s Stratford plant, with another 36 in various stages of production.