Graham R. Corneck named chief executive at Stamford’s Buitoni Food Co.

Buitoni Food Co. has announced the appointment of Graham R. Corneck as president and CEO.



Corneck was previously a vice president at Campbell Soup Co. and chief financial officer at Popcorn Indiana. Earlier in his career, he served as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy.

Brynwood Partners VIII LP, a Greenwich-based private equity firm, launched the Stamford-headquartered Buitoni Food Co. in June 2020 following its acquisition of the North American Buitoni business from Nestlé USA Inc. Corneck replaces Peter B. Wilson Jr., a Brynwood managing partner who took over the leadership role at Buitoni Food Co. – Wilson will return to his Brynwood position and hold the chairman’s role with Buitoni Food Co.