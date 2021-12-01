CareMount’s new Women’s Imaging Center opens in Yorktown

CareMount Medical has unveiled a new women’s imaging suite in its Yorktown building at 355 Kear St. The opening took place on Nov. 30.

CareMount Medical Radiology operates at numerous locations throughout Westchester, the Hudson Valley and New York City, where it offers many services for women. These include: 3D mammography; low-dose digital mammograph; CAT scans; breast MRI; vacuum-assisted biopsy MRI; wire-free radar breast localization system; ultrasound-guided and stereotactic-guided breast biopsies; sonohysterography breast sonograms; bone density scanning; and 4D prenatal ultrasounds.

“Our new center optimizes state of the art technology with highly-trained, compassionate staff, offering the best customer service and patient care in the area,” said John Basile, administrative director for radiology at CareMount. “CareMount Medical has exceeded expectations with its new Yorktown Imaging Center which focuses on its women’s imaging services including stereotactic breast biopsies.”

According to CareMount, the office is designed to have an upscale, spa-like feel.

Dr. Virna Lisi-DeMartino, chair of CareMount’s department of radiology, said, “The Yorktown Breast Imaging Suite offers a calming, relaxing and beautiful setting for patients to come for their breast cancer screening as we understand how these appointments in particular may be anxiety provoking. The on-site breast imager will discuss results at the time of the patient’s appointment and answer any questions or concerns the patient may have.”

CareMount’s Yorktown location also includes an urgent care center, along with internal medicine and other specialty practice offices.