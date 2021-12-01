Law firm to help low-income residents erase marijuana convictions

The law firm Carmody Torrance Sandak & Hennessey LLP has teamed with Connecticut Legal Services (CLS), the state’s largest legal aid agency, in an initiative to help people erase past marijuana-related offenses that qualify under the state’s 2021 cannabis legalization law.



Under the law, petitions to erase certain marijuana convictions may be made beginning July 1, 2022. While the law will automatically erase many convictions that occurred between Jan. 1, 2000, and Oct. 1, 2015, individuals with convictions that occurred before or after this period must petition a court to erase these records.

Carmody, which has a Fairfield County office in Stamford, will provide legal services to help low-income individuals erase certain cannabis-related convictions on a pro bono basis.

“Carmody has always had a strong commitment to the communities in which we live and work and a proud history of providing pro bono legal services for those who need it most,” said Carmody Managing Partner Rick Street. “We are pleased to collaborate with CLS on this important initiative that will make a real difference to a lot of people who have such offenses on their record and who may not be able to afford legal help.”