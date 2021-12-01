Table tennis facility opens in Greenwich

One of Greenwich’s newest businesses is encouraging residents to pick up a paddle and try their hand at table tennis.



CRUSH Table Tennis operates a two-story, 6,000-square-foot facility at 255 Field Point Road. The facility provides eight premium tables, professional-quality equipment and certified professional coaching for those interested in taking their playing several levels above a recreational activity.

The company welcomes individuals, private parties and corporate events – the facility’s upstairs is designed in a lounge-like atmosphere with a professional sound system and large screen television; CRUSH is also licensed to serve beer and wine.

“People are becoming much more comfortable now in social settings and are looking for recreational activities,” said Michael Tolle, founder and owner. “We designed the business and space to specifically offer an enjoyable experience for families, private parties, corporate team building exercises, fundraisers and corporate special events. We’re thrilled to bring CRUSH to the Greenwich community.”