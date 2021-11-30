BREAKING NEWS: French-American School sells White Plains property

The French-American School has sold the former Ridgeway Country Club in White Plains which it had purchased in order to build a new school. The property covers 127 acres. The buyer is the Farrell Building Company from Bridgehampton, New York.

In statement, company owner Joe Farrell said, “Given the limited inventory of new construction homes in Westchester County and the resurgence of demand for suburban housing following the pandemic, Ridgeway is the perfect opportunity for the Farrell brand to enter the market. We look forward to working with the City of White Plains on the project which will generate substantial tax revenue for the community.”

FASNY’s plan had been challenged by local homeowners and, after the Common Council declined to approve FASNY’s plans to build, the school in 2015 sued the city.

The City of White Plains had declined to exercise its right of first refusal to purchase the property when the Ridgeway Country Club originally put it up for sale while former Mayor Adam Bradley held office. The Common Council declined to back his administration’s plan to turn the club into a municipal golf course and recreation center. FASNY subsequently bought the property.

The sale price to Farrell was not immediately disclosed. FASNY had listed three of the parcels at the site with the real estate services firm CBRE but the sale to Farrell covers the entire property.

Farrell Building is noted for constructing upscale homes in the Hamptons. The firm also offers summer rentals. In 2019, the New York Post reported that Joe Farrell was hosting a fundraiser for President Donald Trump at his 17,000-square-foot Sandcastle mansion in Bridgehampton. Farrell had offered the estate for sale at $39.9 million, according to the Post. Celebrities Justin Bieber, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Madonna are among those who spent time at the estate, according to the Post.

More details as they become available.