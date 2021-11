This fall Tompkins Mahopac Bank participated in the Make a Wish Foundation’s Walk for Wishes and the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising more than $27,000 in total donations for the charities. Tompkins raised a grand total of $14,244 for the Walk for Wishes, surpassing its $10,000 goal, and a total of $13,348 for the Walk…