PCSB Bank turns 150

PCSB Bank, founded in 1871 as the Putnam County Savings Bank, is now celebrating is 150th anniversary.

According to PCSB, its first location was in Brewster’s general store run by Alexander Lobdell, across from the Brewster train station. The bank now has 15 locations in Putnam, Westchester, Rockland and Dutchess counties.

“We are proud to commemorate our 150-year tradition of offering the highest level of customized banking services that help families and businesses prosper,” said Joseph D. Roberto, chairman, president and CEO of the bank. “Our commitment to diversity, access and inclusion for everyone in the communities we serve reflects our core mission: treating customers as caring neighbors and business partners.”

Roberto has led the bank since 2012. The bank rebranded from Putnam County Savings Bank to PCSB Bank after acquiring CMS Bancorp of White Plains in 2015.

The CMS acquisition ushered in the bank’s expansion into Westchester, and it moved its headquarters from Brewster to Yorktown Heights, also in 2015.

In 2017, PCSB underwent a conversion, shifting from being a New York Chartered Mutual Savings Bank to a New York Chartered Stock Savings Bank. Then, in 2019, it converted to operating as a commercial bank.

The bank contributes to nonprofits and charitable causes through its PCSB Bank Community Foundation, founded in 2017. It supports programs mainly in the areas of education, health and human services, youth services and affordable housing.

“Our Foundation and community involvement, along with our understanding of our customers and their hometowns, reflect our unique standing as ‘The Incredibly Neighborly Commercial Bank,’” Roberto said. “While our footprint has greatly expanded, our values remain true to our original mission—a testament to the strength and stability of our institution as well as the unwavering dedication of our employees. We truly appreciate their efforts.”