Plant-based eatery Green & Tonic opens New Canaan location

Green & Tonic, a regional eatery chain specializing in plant-based selections, has opened its sixth location at 21 Forest St. in New Canaan.



The company offers a selection of salads, wraps, snacks and cold-pressed juices, along with nutritional meal and detox cleanse programs. The Green & Tonic menus includes gluten-free, vegan and organic selections.

“Green & Tonic is rooted in plant-based superfood ingredients, and we are thrilled to be able to answer the call for how people are eating today,” said Gabriel Sorgi, president. “But, at the end of day, it’s the ability to provide this type of food in a creative, delicious, and accessible manner that fuels our stores and our customers. Our menu is chef-designed, seasonally inspired, and constantly evolving.”

Green & Tonic opened its first location in Darien in 2012. Since then, it has expanded to Cos Cob, Westport, Fairfield and across the Westchester border in Rye.