Shelton’s Edgewell Personal Care acquires Billie Inc. for $310M

Edgewell Personal Care Co. has announced its acquisition of Billie Inc., a consumer brand company focused on personal care products for women, in a $310 million all-cash transaction.



Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York city, Billie is a subscription-based, direct-to-consumer brand with a product portfolio that includes razors, shaving cream, make up wipes, body lotion, lip balms, dry shampoo and body wash. According to the Shelton-based Edgewell, the Billie product line will add to its portfolio of women’s personal care brands that include Schick Intuition, Hydro Silk and Skintimate.

Billie will continue to be led by its co-founders, Georgina Gooley and Jason Bravman.

“We are focused on our stated goal of building on our leading position in the women’s shave category and executing on our M&A strategy with discipline and precision, both of which this acquisition accomplishes,” said Edgewell President and CEO Rod Little. “Edgewell has been a strategic supplier to Billie since its inception, and we view this acquisition as a natural evolution of the partnership between our two companies.”