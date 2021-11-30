Stamford’s Altus Power teams with Shell on renewable energy collaboration

Stamford-based Altus Power Inc. is teaming with Shell New Energies US LLC in a renewable energy and storage solutions collaboration designed to help their customers reduce carbon emissions and lower energy costs.



According to the companies, Altus Power will bring its experience in creating clean electrification ecosystems, which includes solar generation, storage and community solar, while Shell will bring its capabilities in electric mobility, stationary battery storage, load management and renewable power supply. Together both companies will explore opportunities to develop fully integrated renewable energy supply and onsite energy services for customers.

The companies added that this collaboration will also focus on property portfolios managed by CBRE Group Inc., which has a strategic partnership with Altus Power. CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc., a special-purpose acquisition company sponsored by a subsidiary of CBRE, is in the process of completing a business combination that will result in Altus Power being a publicly traded company.

“Altus Power is excited to collaborate with large corporations like Shell in the development of integrated solutions that accelerate the transition to sustainable electricity supply for all customers,” said Lars Norell, Co-CEO of Altus Power. “We have a track record of partnering with large enterprise partners to serve the needs of the community and we look forward to finding the best solutions for our customers together with Shell.”