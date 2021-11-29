Dr. Edward Halperin Interview – Chancellor and CEO of the New York Medical College

As we sit here in November of 2021 mere months away from the two-year anniversary of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns; It’s fair to say that we are living in a different world than the one we were in before March of 2020. Both metaphorically and literally.

But one thing that has not changed is the need for sound medical minds with wise insight, along with hope for the future. That is exactly what Doctor Edward Halperin is.

Chancellor and Chief-Executive-Officer of the New York Medical College, he is also a pediatric-radiation-oncologist and a medical historian.

I had the opportunity to sit down with Dr. Halperin recently for a captivating discussion about everything from the impact of the pandemic on society and medicine, to the future of medicine as we know it.

I thought it best to present our conversation in “podcast” form – uninterrupted and without edits.

A man with this much wisdom does not require an overzealous editor.