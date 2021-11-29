Sale sets residential price record for Larchmont

A Larchmont home dating from 1898 has sold for $11.3 million, a record price for a single-family residential property in the village, according to the Larchmont office of Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty, which announced the sale.

The 8,182-square-foot Victorian-style home at 25 Park Ave. is located next to Manor Park, on the waterfront of the Long Island Sound.

It previously was home to the Hoboken Turtle Club, which was founded in the Revolutionary War era. The club started in Hoboken after John Stevens, a Continental Army captain, sought a solution for the turtles attacking his chickens at his riverfront property there, and began making them into soup to serve to wealthy, elite guests.

According to Sotheby’s, George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were among the guests who dined with the club.

The club membership purchased the Larchmont property in 1890, and the home was completed in 1898, designed by Frank Ashburton Moore. Though the Hoboken Turtle Club planned to use the property for a permanent club home, it defaulted on its mortgage and was unable to keep it.

Walter B. Manny, a key investor for one of the first adding machines, purchased the home after it went to auction.

Sotheby’s said that the property covers 1.6 acres with 500 feet of waterfront access. There is a deep-water dock and a swimming area.

The home boasts a turreted architectural design, seven bedrooms and six full bathrooms, a wraparound porch, a formal dining room, a bluestone patio, an in-ground pool, a spa, a billiards room, a library and study and a chef’s kitchen. There also is a three-bedroom, two-bath guest house that was converted from a stable.

Sotheby’s said that the property previously held the record for the village’s most expensive sale when it was purchased by the current seller in 2006 for $10.4 million. Sotheby’s did not release the names of the seller nor buyer.