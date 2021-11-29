Home Fairfield Gofer Ice Cream hosts grand opening in Ridgefield, plans two more locations...

Gofer Ice Cream hosts grand opening in Ridgefield, plans two more locations for 2022

Phil Hall
The regional Gofer Ice Cream chain has opened its seventh location in Ridgefield and is planning to launch new locations next year in Stamford and Westport.

Last week, the chain held a grand opening ceremony for its newest store at 407 Main St. in Ridgefield, taking over the space vacated last year by the lingerie store Candlelight Shoppe, which moved to another location in the town.

Also last week, the company announced its plans for a spring 2022 opening at in the Turkey Hill Shopping Center at 1240 Post Road in Westport. The company previously announced another new store for 2022 at in the Ridgeway Shopping Center 2367 Summer St. in Stamford – the company has another Stamford location at 869 High Ridge Road.

Founded in 2002, Gofer Ice Cream also operates stores in Cos Cob, Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan and Wilton.

