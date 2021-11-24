Stamford, Darien to be represented by three state senators in latest redistricting

Connecticut’s bipartisan Reapportionment Commission has voted unanimously to approve a state Senate redistricting map, with both Stamford and Darien gaining a third Senate district.

Under the new Senate map, the 27th Senate District will include both Stamford and part of Darien, while the 26th will no longer include Bethel but will include part of Darien and New Canaan as well as a portion of Stamford. In addition, the 37th will include parts of Stamford, Greenwich and New Canaan.

Besides the 26th and 27th, Darien shares the 25th with Norwalk.

Connecticut’s three other largest cities – Bridgeport, New Haven and Hartford – will maintain two Senate districts.

The Reapportionment Commission adopted a House map last week.

Both redistricting maps must be approved by the state Supreme Court. Already admitting that it will miss the court’s Nov. 30 deadline, the changes are expected to be approved next month.