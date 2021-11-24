WCC and Westchester County collaborate for advanced manufacturing training program

Westchester Community College and the county’s Office of Economic Development announced on Tuesday their new career training program for advanced manufacturing, in an effort to upskill local workers.

“This program is a great opportunity for individuals who are interested in technology, open to learning new skills and looking for good jobs that pay well to become candidates for in-demand careers,” said Bridget Gibbons, Westchester County director of economic development and chair of the county’s advanced manufacturing industry task force. “Manufacturing processes have changed so much over the years – from the integration of robotics to artificial intelligence (AI) – and the career training provides an introduction to these exciting technologies as well as industry basics.”

Through the program, individuals with little to no experience in the field or any manufacturing field can gain access to the career field in high demand, with the trends in the Westchester area being no exception.

“Westchester County is home to a diverse advanced manufacturing industry which makes a tremendous impact on our local economy,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said. “This program will help to equip the next generation of employees with valuable skills and ensure our businesses have access to the talent they need locally.”

Some advanced manufacturing firms operating in Westchester and represented on the county’s industry task force include Bantam Tools, Micromold, Magnetic Analysis Corp. and Packaging Technologies & Inspection. Students will be able to observe the manufacturing process at businesses like these around the county.

The program is not a degree program, but a certification program, at the end of which students will hold the Manufacturing Skill Standards Council (MSSC) CPT 4.0 Certification and will have learned the skills to manufacture products using technology like artificial intelligence, robotics and 3D printing, while learning the basics or safety and quality.

It will launch in January 2022.