Home Fairfield Ray Dalio partnership with TisBest Philanthropy results in $1M charity gift card...

Ray Dalio partnership with TisBest Philanthropy results in $1M charity gift card distribution

By
Phil Hall
-

Ray Dalio, founder and co-chairman of the Westport hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, announced on Nov. 18 his partnership with the charity gift card organization TisBest Philanthropy on an endeavor designed to encourage a greater level of public philanthropy.

Dalio and TisBest coordinated the #RedefineGifting campaign, which launched last week with 20,000 TisBest Charity Gift Cards worth $50 each distributed to the public on a first-come-first-serve basis, a $1 million allocation. The cards work like a traditional gift card, except that they allow recipients to donate 100% of the card’s value to the charities of their choice.

“The amount of money given towards just candy gifting over the holidays is greater than the annual budgets of the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, and Habitat for Humanity combined,” said Dalio. “Imagine what a huge positive impact it would have if even a small amount of that went to charities instead.”

This is Dalio’s second consecutive year of working with TisBest on a gift card distribution. In 2020, he joined several prominent figures including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Arianna Huffington, Dr. Oz and Gayle King to give away $2 million worth of TisBest Charity Gift Cards to more than 30,000 people.

Previous articleLITIGATING FOR THE RISK INDUSTRY
Next articleNorwalk’s Booking Holdings acquires Swedish Etraveli Group for $1.82B
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here