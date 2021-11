The long-awaited exhibition “Drip-Drop, Tick-Tock, Here + Now,” opened at the Housatonic Museum of Art (HMA) in Bridgeport, on Oct. 28 with a packed house. Crowds gathered to view the multimedia sculptures and paintings by Weston, Connecticut, artist Joseph Fucigna after a two-year wait thanks to a fire, flood and a pandemic. “It’s finally happened,”…