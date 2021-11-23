BURKE EARNS EXEMPLARY STATUS ACCREDITATION

Burke Rehabilitation Hospital in White Plains recently earned Electrodiagnostic Laboratory Accreditation with Exemplary Status from the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM), which demonstrates clinical excellence in electrodiagnostic (EDx) medicine. Dr. Andrew Abdou, the primary faculty physician providing inpatient and outpatient EDx for evaluation of neuromuscular disorders has been appointed the director of the EDx Service. During…