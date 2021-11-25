Westfair’s Milli, Gen-Z awards held in Greenwich

The best and the brightest showed up at the Hyatt Regency in Greenwich on Nov. 18 for Westfair Communications’ annual Milli and Gen-Z awards.

The energy in the room could only be described as joyful with friends, family, and colleagues of those being honored gathered in person for the first time since 2019.

Keynote speaker Austin McChord kicked off the event with an engaging and insightful speech about his journey of selling his first company – Datto – for over a billion dollars and how he’s now taking on the position of CEO of biotech company Casana.

He spoke of the benefits of flexibility in one’s chosen path, while at the same time not kowtowing to calls to move his first tech company to the West Coast, saying: “It’s simply not necessary.”

Datto was launched and remains in Norwalk today.

Sisters Jessica and Jennifer Apicella both won awards for their respective work at Buzz Creator and Levitt-First Insurance.

Other winners included transactional lawyer Enrico Costantini; Kyle Fallon, University of Miami graduate and First County Bank employee; and Robert Hayes, Tom Lambert, Jessica Lane, Kristen Motel, Michael Reed and Tiffany Wyszkowski.