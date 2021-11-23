Greenwich’s Littlejohn & Co. acquires American Health Staffing Group

Littlejohn & Co. LLC, a Greenwich private investment firm, has acquired American Health Staffing Group (AHSG), a provider of health care staffing and technology solutions based in Edmond, Oklahoma. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2010, AHSG provides travel nursing, allied health, pharmacy, dialysis, interim leadership, managed services, non-clinical and proprietary SaaS technology solutions to thousands of healthcare locations in all 50 states. AHSG’s the senior management team, captained by CEO and founder Mark Smith, will continue to lead the company.

“Over the past decade, AHSG has become a leading player across the healthcare staffing market through industry foresight, strategic acquisitions and investing in its state-of-the-art scalable technology and services,” said Drew Greenwood, a managing director at Littlejohn. “We look forward to working closely with Mark and the entire AHSG team to continue to develop leading talent and technology solutions to drive efficiencies for AHSG’s customers in a dynamic and growing market.”