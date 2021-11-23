Luxury boutique condo residences 62 Mason Street readied in Greenwich

62 Mason Street, a luxury boutique building consisting of seven single-floor residences with private outdoor spaces, is being completed in Greenwich.

The two- and three-bedroom condominium residences at 62 Mason Street feature 10- and 11-foot ceilings, dark wide plank hardwood floors, chef’s kitchens with Thermador and Bertazzoni appliances, and custom built-ins, among other elements.

The residences are priced from $2.5 million to $3.9 million. Michele Tesei and Dianne Orlando from Houlihan Lawrence are the exclusive sales and marketing agents.

62 Mason Street is being developed by Orlando Development, which has produced 30 downtown Greenwich residences in four communities prior to 62 Mason. Those include the gated communities, Lily’s Path, Arbor Rose and Twin Elms.