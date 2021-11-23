Nuvance Health names Lehrach first-ever chief physician executive

Dr. Christopher Lehrach has been named the inaugural chief physician executive for Nuvance Health, where he will provide oversight for all medical administrative and clinical functions for the seven-hospital system.

Lehrach was promoted from his role as president of the Nuvance Health Medical Practices, a position he held since joining the nonprofit health system in July 2019.

“Dr. Lehrach’s leadership skill and clinical experience proved critical as we successfully battled the Covid-19 pandemic, moving with great urgency and purpose to prepare for what would ultimately be the most challenging professional experience of our careers,” said Nuvance President and CEO Dr. John M. Murphy. “He will set a consistently positive tone and serve as a great role model as we continue to shape and grow our organization.”

In addition to executive leadership across the health system’s 3,500-member medical staff, Lehrach will continue to lead Nuvance Health’s multi-specialty, multi-location medical practices. He will also continue to practice emergency medicine.

Before joining Nuvance Health, Lehrach was responsible for strategic planning and operations for ambulatory services in the eastern region for Yale-New Haven Health. He served as the president of the Lawrence + Memorial Medical Group and as its chief transformation officer until its acquisition by Yale-New Haven Health in 2017.

Hospitals in the Nuvance Health system include Danbury, New Milford, Norwalk and Sharon hospitals in Connecticut, and Northern Dutchess Hospital, Putnam Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center in New York.