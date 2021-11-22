State Assembly report finds “overwhelming evidence” against Cuomo

The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee today released a report on the allegations against former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo that finds there is “overwhelming evidence” that Cuomo committed acts of sexual harassment as had been alleged.

The report also found the ex-governor used state resources in the preparation and promotion of his book about his experiences during, and his response to, the Covid-19 crisis.

In March 2021, as calls for Cuomo to be impeached continued, the Judiciary Committee was told by Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie to determine whether evidence existed to support a finding that the governor had engaged in acts that constituted serious and corrupt conduct in office that may have justified articles of impeachment.

Cuomo subsequently resigned and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul moved up to the governor’s office.

The committee engaged the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP to conduct the investigation on its behalf. The report released today details what they found.

The report concludes:

Cuomo engaged in multiple instances of sexual harassment, including by creating a hostile work environment and engaging in sexual misconduct;

Cuomo utilized state resources and property, including work by Executive Chamber staff, to write, publish and promote his book. Cuomo was guaranteed at least $5.2 million in personal profit for the book;

Cuomo was not fully transparent regarding the number of nursing home residents who died as a result of Covid-19.

During the course of the investigation, hundreds of thousands of pages of documents, including photographs, text messages, BlackBerry PIN messages, emails, recordings of phone calls, social media accounts, video recordings, memos, transcripts and other materials were reviewed.

The scope of the investigation included examining allegations of sexual harassment and other sexual misconduct; details regarding the October 2020 publication of Cuomo’s book; information provided by Cuomo and his administration regarding the effect of Covid-19 on nursing home residents; and more.

“This has been a profoundly sad chapter in New York’s history,” said Heastie. “I also want to acknowledge everyone who participated in all of the investigations for their cooperation, particularly the brave women who stepped forward. As we have throughout this process, we will continue to cooperate with all relevant investigative bodies to provide them with the evidence we have uncovered.”

“This has been an historic undertaking and one that the members of the Judiciary Committee took on with extreme diligence and thoughtfulness,” said Charles Lavine, chairman of the Assembly Judiciary Committee. “The former governor’s conduct, as shown in this report, is extremely disturbing and is indicative of someone who is not fit for office.

“I hope this report helps New Yorkers further understand the seriousness of the allegations that have been made and serves to guide us to a more ethical and responsible government,” he added. “New Yorkers deserve no less.”