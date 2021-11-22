Bubbakoo’s Burritos coming to Haverstraw

A new Bubbakoo’s Burritos franchise is coming to Samsondale Plaza in West Haverstraw, Rockland County.

Royal Properties, the real estate company that brokered the deal, announced the new location Nov. 19.

The fast casual chain serves a lineup including burritos, burrito bowls, tacos and nachos.

Founded in New Jersey in 2008, it began to expand throughout the Jersey Shore region and now has 61 franchise locations across the United States, with 22 more listed on the company’s website as coming soon.

The new space at 45 S. Route 9W will be roughly 2,000 square feet, in the same shopping center with the Rockland County DMV, Stop & Shop, T-Mobile and Advance Auto Parts, among other businesses.

The Haverstraw location will add to the franchise’s Hudson Valley offerings in Monroe, New Windsor, Pearl River, Pomona and Poughkeepsie. A Fairfield location is also on the way, in Stamford.