Construction is underway at Salsa Fresca’s new Fairfield restaurant

Regional restaurant chain Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill is readying its fifth Connecticut outlet at the Lake Hills Shopping Center in Fairfield.

Construction is underway at the 2222 Black Rock Turnpike site that was occupied by Qdoba Mexican Eats until that chain shut down its Connecticut operations in 2018. No opening date has been set for the new restaurant.

Salsa Fresca opened its latest restaurant on Nov. 8 at Playhouse Square at 275 Post Road East in Westport. The chain has additional Connecticut locations in Danbury, New Haven and West Hartford, and its Westchester/Hudson Valley restaurants are in Bedford Hills, Carmel, Cross River, LaGrange, Mamaroneck, Peekskill, Poughkeepsie and Yorktown.