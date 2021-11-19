Hochul calls for New Year return to New York offices

With a new survey by The Partnership for New York City (PNYC) showing that only 28% of the 1 million people who had been working in Manhattan are back in their offices on typical weekdays, Gov. Kathy Hochul has issued a call for workers to come back in greater numbers after the New Year.

Speaking at yesterday’s breakfast meeting of the Association for a Better New York, Hochul said, “How about this New Year’s resolution? That in the days after New Year’s, that we say ‘Everybody back in the office.’ You can have a flex time, but we need you back, at least the majority of the week. Come on back, New Yorkers. We miss you.”

The PNYC survey revealed that only 8% of Manhattan workers are in the office five days a week, 10% are in four days a week and 12% are in three days a week.

The survey found that about 33% of companies in Manhattan expect to reduce the amount of office space they’ll be occupying over the next five years and there is predicted to be a 13% reduction in the number of jobs based in Manhattan, with the financial sector being most affected.

PNYC President Kathy Wylde was quoted saying, “The survey demonstrates that remote work is a long term issue that we’re going to have to deal with. State and local governments are going to have to think very hard about how we maintain our economy and our tax base.”

Hochul pledged to make it easier for commuters and city residents to get around using public transit.

“We will do our part,” Hochul said. “I know there’s some anxiety. We have promised no plans for service disruptions, and no fare increase for the rest of this year and next year. Let’s get that done.”

Hochul indicated that she intends to name Janno Lieber as chairman of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. He’s currently serving as acting chairman.

In a separate announcement, Hochul said that the State Public Service Commission has approved rules that will allow the major investor-owned utilities in the state to go ahead with a program called “EV Make-Ready,” which is designed to have 50,000 charging ports for electric vehicles in operation in the state by 2025. The utilities will be spending up to $701 million to do that.

The utilities involved in the program include Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation, Orange and Rockland Utilities, Con Edison, New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas and Electric.