Fairfield’s Osprey Funds launches funds management offshoot

Fairfield digital asset management firm Osprey Funds LLC has launched Osprey Alpha LLC for managing the funds of institutions and high-net-worth investors.

Osprey Alpha’s inaugural product, the Osprey NFT Fund, is slated to premiere in early 2022. It is a digital asset investment product that will join several products that the parent company has for private placement, including the Osprey Algorand Trust, the Osprey Polygon Trust and the Osprey Solana Trust.

“We’re in business to provide investors with exposure to the most exciting segments of the digital asset ecosystem,” said Greg King, CEO of Osprey Funds. “With Osprey Alpha, we will focus on the development and rollout of several unique, actively-managed strategies for sophisticated investors beginning with our NFT product.”

Osprey has hired Justin Paterno, former chief product officer at Stocktwits and an early collector of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as managing director and NFT Fund portfolio manager.

Also joining the company is Ashley Levin, former director of operations at AMI2, as managing director of corporate strategy, and Aga Kuplinska, former associate director of private markets at Invesco, as senior vice president of product development.